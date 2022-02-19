4 school mask violation notices sent by State Superintendent’s Office in just a week

A majority of notices went to Eastern Washington schools

by Elenee Dao

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has now sent out more mask violation notices in one week than in the fall semester.

On Thursday, another eastern Washington school board voted to make masks optional for students, which is going against Governor Jay Inslee’s mandate.

The Colville School Board said students won’t have to wear masks anymore starting Tuesday, a vote that was 4-0. One board member was not present for the meeting.

Board Director Dr. Robert Gumm said it’s time for students to go without masks, adding that they didn’t want to wait four more weeks until the mask mandate lifts on March 21.

“We’re going to do whatever is best for our students, and we’re going to try and keep them free from their masks for as long as we can without financially crippling the district,” Gumm said.

Gumm says they’ll go back to masks if “they have to” but wants to give students more time without them.

School districts violating the mask mandate, even with the announcement that it’s coming off, will be receiving notices from OSPI that they will withhold and reduce funding to districts. Schools will get two notices and a total of 20 days to comply with the law. If not, the state will withhold money until the district comes back into compliance or when the governor’s mandate lifts.

Katy Payne, the executive director of communications with OSPI, said it sent violation notices to four school districts this week. Three of them were in Eastern Washington: Colville, Kettle Falls and Richland. The one in Western Washington is the North River School District.

Thursday night, the Richland School District said it was reversing the board order and will reinstate masks in class until March 21, however, OSPI has not received verification of that as of Friday.

Last fall, Payne said it send notices to three school districts, two of which were about masks and another was about the vaccinations staff compliance. In those instances, Payne said districts ended up complying.

