4 News Now’s Extreme Team lights up Cowley Park again!

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Extreme Team returned to Cowley Park to light up the Christmas lights again, bringing a little bit of holiday spirit back to downtown Spokane.

This morning #4newsnow Extreme Team & our partners that light up Cowley Park every year want to bring a little of that holiday spirit to this tough time if you happen to be near Downtown pic.twitter.com/MCLRd07noa — Jerry Swanson (@JerrysKXLY) March 26, 2020

Every year, the Extreme Team lights up Cowley Park for the kids at the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

With everything closed and most people working from home, some of the only remaining workers out there are hospital staff, who now get to enjoy a bit of holiday spirit with their patients.

