4 News Now’s Extreme Team lights up Cowley Park again!
SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now’s Extreme Team returned to Cowley Park to light up the Christmas lights again, bringing a little bit of holiday spirit back to downtown Spokane.
Every year, the Extreme Team lights up Cowley Park for the kids at the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.
With everything closed and most people working from home, some of the only remaining workers out there are hospital staff, who now get to enjoy a bit of holiday spirit with their patients.
