4 News Now’s Daily Local newsletter celebrates 10k subscribers!

In March 2019, we launched a little project here at 4 News Now. It was an effort to reach our audience in a different way, through a project that no other local TV news station had done up to that point. Today, we celebrate a milestone as that project – the Daily Local newsletter – has passed 10,000 subscribers!

If you’re not subscribed yet, the Daily Local is not your typical TV station newsletter. While we do have newsletters that curate headlines and stories from our website (the Coronavirus headlines newsletter, for example), the D.L. is different. It’s full of hand-picked stories and written by members of our digital staff, led by Nightside Executive Producer Stevee Chapman. The goal is to talk you through the stories with a personalized voice. It’s the news of the day, but also some lighter stories you may have missed and a daily Staff Pick where different members of our staff share their favorite restaurants, books, podcasts, life hacks, etc.

We thought a lot about this newsletter and wanted it to reach people who are busy during the day and may miss the Twitter updates and TV newscasts. We know a lot of people don’t get to catch up until they’re winding down at the end of the day. So instead of hitting your inbox at 8 am, we send the Daily Local at 8 pm. It’s the perfect way to wind down, relax and catch up.

We had modest goals when we launched this project. We had no idea if anyone would sign up. Instead, here we are celebrating a milestone. We’re grateful to those of you who added yet another thing to your inbox. We know you get a lot of emails, but we hope this one is valuable enough for you to keep reading. My favorite thing is when people tell me they get caught up with the D.L. every night. Sometimes the news days are so busy, it’s when I get caught up, too.

If you already subscribe, thank you. Thanks for being part of our little project. If you don’t, here’s a link to get signed up (and it’s at the bottom of this article, too.) Either way, we welcome your suggestions on how to make this more useful to you.

Thank you to all of our staff who have worked on and valued this project. Here’s to 10,000 more!

