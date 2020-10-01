4 News Now to televise upcoming debate between Jay Inslee, Loren Culp

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

4 News Now will televise and livestream the upcoming gubernatorial debate between Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp.

The debate is set for October 7 at 8 p.m.

A coin toss was held Wednesday with representatives from the Washington State Debate Coalition, as well as members of each campaign. The Inslee campaign won the coin toss and has chosen to give the final statement at the debate.

Moderators for the event include Chris Daniels (KING 5), Brandi Kruse (Q13), Essex Porter (KIRO 7) and Melissa Santos (KCTS 9/Crosscut).

“Recent events have demonstrated that great moderators are needed to produce on honest, fair debate,” said Laura Lockard, Chairperson of the WSDC. “The moderators are all seasoned media members who are ready to oversee and respect the debate process.”

The debate will be held with social distancing practices in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

