4 News Now to be off the air for maintenance early Tuesday morning

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

4 News Now will be off the air early Tuesday morning as our engineers conduct maintenance work on a TV transmitter.

Service will be affected starting at 12:30 a.m, but will be restored before Good Morning Northwest at 5 a.m.

The maintenance work means 4 News Now will be operating on low power, so viewers in outlying areas have spotty or limited service for a few days.

If you have questions about your signal, please contact seanh@kxly.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.