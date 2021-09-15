4 News Now to air special report ‘Inside the ICU’ Wednesday at 6 p.m.

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now will take you where our cameras have never been allowed to go: inside the intensive care unit at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Throughout the pandemic, and especially recently, you’ve heard of our hospitals being packed with COVID patients.

But how can you believe what you can’t see?

“If you asked me to do this two years ago, I would have said ‘Oh my gosh, we would never let cameras in our critical care unit,’” said Chief Nursing Officer Susan Stacey.

The team at Providence believes the community needs to see what is happening in order to understand how bad COVID is right now.

Last week, Robyn Nance and photographer Brian Belanger were given exclusive access to bring cameras into the ICU, record what they saw and talk to the caregivers barely hanging on.

It is a story that might be hard to watch, but one from which we hope you won’t look away.

You can watch “Inside the ICU” Wednesday only on 4 News Now at 6 p.m.

