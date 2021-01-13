4 News Now to air special noon newscast with the latest on Wednesday’s windstorm

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — 4 News Now will air a live newscast at 12 p.m. Wednesday to bring you the latest coverage of the day’s windstorm.

Our team coverage will include live reports from across the region, with the latest information on damage in Spokane and North Idaho.

You can watch the special report on channel 4, on Facebook, on kxly.com or through KXLY+ on your mobile phone and smart TV devices.

