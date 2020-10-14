4 News Now to air ‘End the Violence’ documentary this Sunday

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Domestic violence rates continue to be higher in Spokane County than anywhere else in Washington.

“End the Violence” is a locally-produced documentary that features staggering statistics and programs in place to try to end domestic violence in our community.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to raise awareness, 4 News Now will air the documentary on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The documentary was first aired in October 2019.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, there are resources available.