4 News Now staff book recommendations to get you through coronavirus social distancing

SPOKANE, Wash. – Schools have shut down, events are canceled, and you probably have more time on your hands than you know what to do with as you carefully practice social distancing.

Now is the perfect time to curl up with a good book!

Libraries across the region have temporarily closed, but there are still plenty of ways to find a good read.

The Spokane Public Library has an enormous list of digital books that you can access from your tablet or phone. Amazon offers books for purchase through the Kindle app and you can browse several titles for only a dollar.

If digital reading isn’t your thing, there are still ways to get your hands on a hardback.

Auntie’s Bookstore in downtown Spokane is offering curbside pickup. Call the store, give them your reading list, pay over the phone and they will be ready on the Washington St. side of the store. The shop is also offering mail order for out-of-towners or people who are home-bound.

Wishing Tree Books in the Perry District is doing the same. You can call or email to request books, pick up outside or have them delivered by mail.

If you’re struggling to choose what to read, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of recommendations from 4 News Now staffers.

Breaking Blue – Tim Egan

Where the Crawdads Sings – Delia Owens

Eva’s Story: A Holocaust Survivor’s Tale – Eva Schloss

The Moment of Lift – Melinda Gates

City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert

Daisy Jones and the Six – Taylor Jenkins Read

It Ends with Us – Colleen Hoover

Bright Side – Kim Holden

The Substitute – Denise Grover Swank

The Incomplete Book of Running – Peter Sagal

Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

Approval Junkie – Faith Salie

Where’d You Go, Bernadette – Maria Semple

Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy – Kevin Kwan

Wild – Cheryl Strayed

Parkland – Dave Cullen

Educated – Tara Westover

Supermarket – Bobby Hall (aka Logic)

In Five Years – Rebecca Serle

The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

This Will Only Hurt a Little – Busy Phillips

Accidental Presidents – Jared Cohen

The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead

Just Mercy – Brian Stevenson

If you’re looking for more titles, check out

For the past few years, Luck has been reading a book a week and blogging her reviews. http://thediaryofabooksnob.blogspot.com/

