4 News Now staff book recommendations to get you through coronavirus social distancing
SPOKANE, Wash. – Schools have shut down, events are canceled, and you probably have more time on your hands than you know what to do with as you carefully practice social distancing.
Now is the perfect time to curl up with a good book!
Libraries across the region have temporarily closed, but there are still plenty of ways to find a good read.
The Spokane Public Library has an enormous list of digital books that you can access from your tablet or phone. Amazon offers books for purchase through the Kindle app and you can browse several titles for only a dollar.
If digital reading isn’t your thing, there are still ways to get your hands on a hardback.
Auntie’s Bookstore in downtown Spokane is offering curbside pickup. Call the store, give them your reading list, pay over the phone and they will be ready on the Washington St. side of the store. The shop is also offering mail order for out-of-towners or people who are home-bound.
Wishing Tree Books in the Perry District is doing the same. You can call or email to request books, pick up outside or have them delivered by mail.
If you’re struggling to choose what to read, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of recommendations from 4 News Now staffers.
Breaking Blue – Tim Egan
Where the Crawdads Sings – Delia Owens
Eva’s Story: A Holocaust Survivor’s Tale – Eva Schloss
The Moment of Lift – Melinda Gates
City of Girls – Elizabeth Gilbert
Daisy Jones and the Six – Taylor Jenkins Read
It Ends with Us – Colleen Hoover
Bright Side – Kim Holden
The Substitute – Denise Grover Swank
The Incomplete Book of Running – Peter Sagal
Born a Crime – Trevor Noah
Approval Junkie – Faith Salie
Where’d You Go, Bernadette – Maria Semple
Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy – Kevin Kwan
Wild – Cheryl Strayed
Parkland – Dave Cullen
Educated – Tara Westover
Supermarket – Bobby Hall (aka Logic)
In Five Years – Rebecca Serle
The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
This Will Only Hurt a Little – Busy Phillips
Accidental Presidents – Jared Cohen
The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead
Just Mercy – Brian Stevenson
If you’re looking for more titles, check out
Just Mercy – 4 News Now News Director Melissa Luck’s blog. For the past few years, Luck has been reading a book a week and blogging her reviews. http://thediaryofabooksnob.blogspot.com/
