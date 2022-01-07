4 News Now Q&A: Why are vaccinated people still getting sick with COVID-19?

Your Questions Answered

Q: Why are vaccinated people still getting sick with COVID-19?

A: Some people believe the COVID vaccines will completely block infection, but that is not accurate.

Health experts say the vaccines are mainly designed to prevent severe illness. And they are still doing their job on that front, especially for people who have received boosters.

Still, nothing is completely stopping the omicron variant — not even vaccines.

When studying omicron, researchers found it appears to spread much more efficiently than previous variants. It is estimated to make up more than 95 percent of all new COVID cases at this point.

If infected people have high virus loads, there is a greater likelihood they will pass it on to others, especially people who are unvaccinated.

The CDC says vaccinated people who get the virus are more likely to have mild symptoms – if any – since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system.

As omicron becomes more widespread, experts believe there could be a silver lining.

“Unfortunately, a lot of Americans are going to get infected,” Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health said. “It does seem like a milder variant for a lot of people. I absolutely think this is going to build population immunity. It’s going to make it much easier for us to deal with any future waves if they were to arrive.”

Advice for staying safe has not changed.

Doctors urge you to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted.

Even though the vaccines won’t always keep you from catching COVID, they will make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.

