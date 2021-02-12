4 News Now Q&A: Which pharmacies near you are offering COVID vaccinations?

Your Questions Answered

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Q: Which pharmacies near you are offering COVID vaccinations?

A: This week, major pharmacies across the country rolled out plans to prepare for the one million vaccine doses that were promised by the White House. Those doses are being delivered to more than 6,500 locations as part of the Federal Retail Policy Program.

Only a handful of pharmacies are already taking appointments for those who are eligible. Many Safeway pharmacies in Spokane, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties are offering limited appointments right now. Safeway said it expects all of its locations nationwide to have the vaccine available to customers. Costco pharmacies in Spokane, Benton and Asotin counties are taking appointments. Fred Meyer stores in Spokane County are offering the shot as well.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Find a vaccination location in Washington

Walgreen’s and Uber are also teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to under-served communities. In the coming months, the companies will roll out several initiatives, including free rides to Walgreen’s stores and off-site vaccine clinics, the ability to pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made and a new educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy.

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Submit them HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.