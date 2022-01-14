4 News Now Q&A: When should you keep your student home from school?

Your Questions Answered

by Olivia Roberts

Q: When should you keep your student home from school?

COVID-19 is responsible for unusually low attendance at schools around the nation. Positive test results and quarantine rules are keeping students and staff out of classrooms and disrupting efforts to keep schools open. As your family navigates this wave of the pandemic, calculating quarantine periods and testing timelines are just added stressors. and we want to make sure you are informed.

A: If your child has been vaccinated but still tests positive for COVID and has symptoms, they should isolate for five days from the onset of the symptoms. They can return to school on day six if they have been without a fever for 24 hours, and other symptoms have improved.

If your student is positive for COVID but does not have symptoms, they can end their isolation after at least five days. But if they develop symptoms during those five days, the isolation period starts over.

If your vaccinated student was exposed to someone with COVID but they are not experiencing any symptoms, they do not have to quarantine. This falls under the “Test-to-Stay” protocol, which has been approved by the CDC.

However, they will need to take a test five days from exposure and mask up for 10 days.

If any symptoms develop in those 10 days, they will need to stay home.

Your student also does not need to quarantine if they were exposed to someone they live with. They can still go to class but will need to test on day five and day 10, and then repeat that for every new positive test in their household.

