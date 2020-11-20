4 News Now Q&A: What’s the safest option for your family this holiday season?

Q: Is it safe to gather for Thanksgiving?

A: Thanksgiving in the age of COVID-19 is just days away. For many, that may mean cooking a turkey alone for the first time. Others may not be seeing loved ones they typically catch up with only once a year.

But experts say making plans is not a one-size-fits-all kind of deal.

As painful as it might be, experts say for many people, it might be best not to come together for Thanksgiving at all this year. And just yesterday, the CDC recommended that you do not travel for the holiday. The agency says the safest way to celebrate it at home, with the people you live with. If you are making travel plans, the CDC has important questions to ask yourself and your loved ones before you do. Here are a few:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting, at high risk of getting sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train or air — which might make physical distancing difficult?

If you answer “yes” to any of these questions, you should consider making other plans.

To hear another expert opinion, Good Morning Northwest Anchor Robyn Nance spoke with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

“Just like with schools, I do think it is possible to lower risk dramatically,” Dr. Ashton said. “That doesn’t mean it will be zero, but you have to look at the environment, whether you can have doors and windows open, if people wear masks indoors. We have some good data out of Missouri — hair stylists who were infected with COVID — they did 139 clients and not a single case of COVID followed.”

If you do plan to gather with family, the CDC has other tips to keep you safe.

The agency recommends bringing your own food, drinks, plates and utensils; avoiding passing by areas where food is being prepared; and using single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets.

