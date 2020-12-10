4 News Now Q&A: What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Washington state is set to receive its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine as soon as next week.

A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to begin discussing whether to endorse large-scale use of the vaccine.

If the panel grants emergency use approval, it will then be reviewed by a team of health exports working within the Western States Pact. That team will independently review the vaccine, which is expected to take a day or two and which will coincide with the processing and shipping of the vaccine as to not cause any additional delay.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, as well as other pharmaceutical companies, have developed their vaccines at record speed.

As part of 4 News Now’s Q&A segment, we want to know: What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask them in the form below and Robyn Nance and Derek Deis will do their best to get them answered.

