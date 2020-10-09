4 News Now Q&A: What kind of COVID-19 test am I likely to get?

As many students return to the classroom, more schools are asking people to show they are COVID-19 free, whether or not they have symptoms.

So much information is out there about tests and many wonder about accessibility, accuracy and cost.

So, what kind of COVID-19 test would your family likely get right now?

The most widely available diagnostic test in the country is called a “PCR Test.” It is a molecular test, meaning it searches for the virus’ genetic material in a nasal swab or saliva sample.

You can get one of these at a drive-thru location, doctor’s office, pharmacy or lab.

Many companies are testing employees and schools are testing students with PCR tests as part of reopening plans.

There are also antigen tests. They are becoming more widespread in the US and more accessible here in Washington, and the federal government has promised to send 2 million of these tests to the state.

They can provide results in minutes, compared to much longer wait times for most PCR tests.

You should know that some data suggests that these tests are less accurate that PCR tests and can deliver false negatives.

What if your test does come back negative? Can you go back to life as usual?

A test represents only a snapshot of a moment in time. If you get tested too early, it may not catch an infection. Depending on the test you get and how the sample is collected, you may receive a false negative result.

Long story short: A negative test does not necessarily mean you are in the clear.

During flu season, all of this information will be extra important to understand. COVID-19 and influenza are difficult to tell apart, which is why doctors say coronavirus testing is crucial.

“One needs to have a test to be able to tell the difference and it’s really important to have the test because there are treatments for influenza, prescription antiviral medications can be for influenza,” said Dr. Susan Rehm with the Cleveland Clinic.

If you believe you have a serious respiratory infection, like COVID-19 or the flu, Dr. Rehm recommends calling your doctor for guidance on testing and treatment options.

