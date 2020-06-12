4 News Now Q&A: What does it mean to ‘defund’ a police department?

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

There is a growing push to “defund the police” across the country. While many agree some kind of action is needed to reform the system, some argue dismantling law enforcement groups could be dangerous.

It’s a topic making waves around the nation, and one drawing confusion and conflict close to home. So, Robyn Nance is turning to the experts to help clear things up.

Submit your own questions here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.