4 News Now Q&A: What can I do right now to save money?

by Robyn Nance

Q: What can I do right now to save money?

Gas, groceries, entertainment… the things you need and the things you want are costing more than ever. What steps can you take to save money?

The folks at Nerdwallet have come up with a list of four things you can do right now to shave costs.

If you have to make a major purchase, like a new washer and dryer or refrigerator, map it out. Time your purchase, if you can, to annual sale periods and don’t buy hastily. Always wait a day or two before buying to limit buyer’s remorse. Bundle your cable and internet. You could lower your cable bill by as much as $40 a month by changing your cable package. Depending on your carrier, you could save more than $1,000 over two years by bundling your services. Restrict your online shopping. Make it more difficult to shop online in order to stop spending money on things you may not need. Instead of saving your billing information, force yourself to input it all. Nerdwallet says that may cut down your impulse purchases. Track your spending. Keep track of your monthly cash flow and your income, minus your expenditures. This will also make it easier to mark progress toward your saving goal. Some people find budget apps helpful.

Do you have a question about money-saving tips or something you’d like answered?

