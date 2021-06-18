4 News Now Q&A: Is the makeup you apply everyday harmful to your health?

Q: Is the makeup you apply everyday harmful to your health?

A: A new study released this week shows many of your favorite beauty products could contain toxic chemicals linked to cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage and reproductive issues.

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame looked at about 230 unnamed makeup products sold in the U.S. and Canada. They found high levels of PFAS — or “forever chemicals” — in more than half of them.

PFAS are the same chemicals used in products like nonstick frying pans, stain resistant and rugs. Researchers found the highest levels in foundations, waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipsticks.

They also discovered about 88 percent of the products did not list these ingredients on the label. So, if they aren’t disclosed, what can we do to protect ourselves?

“Knowledge is power, I’m always telling my patients,” Dr. Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist, said. “Pick up the product, turn it around, read the ingredient list. If there is an ingredient that starts with ‘Perflor’ that’s a red flag. An extra added precaution might be to limit your use of cosmetics that claim be waterproof or long-wear or long-lasting.”

Experts say solving the problem ultimately comes down to government intervention. The U.S. laws governing cosmetics safety and labelling sate back to 1938 and 1967.

However, just this week, two senators introduced the “No PFAS in Cosmetics Act,” requiring the FDA to ban the chemicals’ use in these products within 270 days of the bill’s passage.

