4 News Now Q&A: How to keep your family safe this holiday season

Q: How can my family safely celebrate holidays this year?

A: Normally, the start of fall is the time when families map holiday plans and make travel reservations. It’s a time to reconnect with loved ones. But this year, it feels like all forces are against bringing us back together, and health experts say that’s for good reason.

Of course, every family will have to make its own decisions when it comes to holiday planning, weighing the risks of COVID-19 against the opportunity to spend time together. Soon, families will need to decide how to safely celebrate Halloween.

The CDC is encouraging people to stay away from most activities connected to the spooky holiday. It recommends no trick-or-treating, no indoor costume parties or haunted houses. It says those are all high risk activities.

Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz echoes this guidance. He says Halloween is still a go, it will just look a little different this year.

“It’s a tradition in every community, some more so than others, certainly in Spokane,” Lutz said. “It is a well-loved tradition. Dr. Lutz is not going to take away Halloween, but Dr. Lutz is going to recommend that you do it safely.”

The CDC is also pushing its guidelines for Thanksgiving this year. Instead of gathering around the table, the CDC suggests that everyone gather around a computer screen. It says virtual dinners and delivering family meals without contact is low risk during this pandemic.

As for Black Friday, the CDC says people should avoid going shopping at crowded stores and participating in the race for deals.

