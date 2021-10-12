4 News Now launches ‘Northwest Job Scout’ to connect local job seekers with employers

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those looking for a job and those looking to hire now have a new resource: Northwest Job Scout.

The 4 News Now team wanted to create a place to help connect job seekers with potential employers. Our new site allows you to search jobs by keyword, company or category in the town or city that you’d like.

Hiring managers can also use the site to post about a job they are trying to fill.

Learn more by clicking here.

