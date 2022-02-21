4 News Now launches new and improved weather app

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Today is the perfect day to download the new and improved 4 News Now weather app.

Our new app dropped Monday and offers an array of improvements to help you stay up to date on the forecast.

The new app layout is a bit different than our previous version. It has the basics, like the 24-hour forecast, the 7-day forecast and an interactive radar.

But the new app also has some improved features, like a new alert system. The app allows you to store up to 16 different locations and will send you different weather alerts for all of those different places.

You’ll also find our latest video forecasts, a link to sign up for our weather newsletter “The Brainstorm,” and even a place to submit your weather photos directly from your camera roll.

All you have to do to get the new app is head to the app store on your iOS or Android device.

If you had the old version of our weather app, all you need to do is give it a quick update.

