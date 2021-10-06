4 News Now Extreme Team to give Cleone’s Closet and Food Pantry a makeover

by Erin Robinson

The Extreme Team is back with another project!

Mark Peterson and his team of helpers will give Cleone’s Closet and Food Pantry a much-needed facelift.

This wonderful non-profit helps the West Plains community by providing access to healthy and nutritious foods.

The City of Airway Heights is considered a Level 2 food desert. A food desert happens when fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy whole foods are difficult to find because of unavailability, affordability, distance or limited shopping options.

Cleone’s works to create a happier and healthier local community.

Now, the Extreme Team will get to work! They will install a new floor, add some fresh paint and help Cleone’s better utilize their small space that makes a big difference.

Take a look at the before photos below:

