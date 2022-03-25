4 News Now Extreme Team reveals new upgrades to Whitworth’s Military & Veterans Resource Center

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s a big day for military members and veterans at Whitworth University.

For the past several days, Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team have been hard at work renovating the new resource center on campus.

The Military and Veterans Resource Center opened in November and provides a variety of resources to campus veterans and ROTC cadet students. Those resources include computer labs, game areas and an R&R room for those who might be struggling with PTSD.

The center is in an old home that needed some upgrades. The Extreme Team build a ramp to make it ADA compliant and improved some of the outdoor amenities to make it easier for anyone to access.

Take a look at all of the improvements!

Extreme Team reveals renovations to Whitworth Military and Veterans Resource Center. Copyright 4 News Now

