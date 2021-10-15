4 News Now Extreme Team reveal: Cleone’s Closet and Food Pantry

by Erin Robinson

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The 4 News Now Extreme Team has been hard at work for the past few days and Cleone’s Closet has gotten quite the makeover!

Cleone’s Closet is a food pantry and community resources center that works to help people in the Airway Heights community. It is part of the Women’s Healing and Empowerment Network (WHEN) and supports programs and services to help make a difference in the lives of women, children and families dealing with domestic violence and sexual abuse issues.

Cleone’s Closet helps nearly 2,000 people each month, so the Extreme Team wanted to help them and renovate their space. Take a look!

