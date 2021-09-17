4 Mead schools under Level 2 COVID procedures

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District said Thursday four of its schools were in Level 2 COVID protocols.

Those schools are Mead High School, Shiloh Elementary, Meadow Elementary and Midway Elementary.

Being in Level 2 means there is more COVID-19 testing among teams, classrooms and groups. Schools move into Level 2 when there are cases in 1 percent of the school population who are infectious while in the building, or if there are four or more cases clustered in the school, and there are no known exposures outside of the school setting for at least two of the cases.

You can find more information about when a school moved into Level 2 on Spokane Regional Health District’s guidelines.

The school district asks families to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

Those symptoms include:

Cough

Muscle or body aches

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Fever of 100.4°F or higher

Congestion/runny nose – not related to seasonal allergies

Sore throat

Unusual fatigue

Chills

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

You can see COVID-19 cases at the school district on this dashboard.

