4 dead from COVID, 414 infected in Spokane County since Wednesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HONS FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people in Spokane County have died from COVID-19 and an additional 414 have been diagnosed since Wednesday.

This is the second-highest daily case increase the county has seen since the start of the pandemic; the highest being last Saturday when 422 were diagnosed.

The county has seen high numbers of new cases daily over the past week and the data shows daily infections have risen by over 80 percent in the last two weeks.

There are currently 90 people hospitalized in Spokane County and a total of 660 people have been hospitalized since March.

Health experts are encouraging people to strictly follow restrictions implemented by the state and avoid gathering during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday as the virus is being transmitted primarily at gatherings in which people are not social distancing, nor wearing face masks.

The latest data can be found here.

