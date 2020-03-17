4 coronavirus cases reported in Spokane County, 1012 statewide

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County rose to four on Tuesday, while the statewide total surpassed 1,000.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,012 cases, with 52 deaths statewide.

King County remained the area hit hardest with 569 cases. Snohomish County reported 254.

The majority of those severely impacted by the virus are people above 60 years old.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill allotting $200 million to fight the coronavirus. He also imposed strict new rules to help slow the spread of COVID-19. He mandated an immediate two-week closure of all restaurants, bars and recreational facilities, while increasing the limits on large gatherings.

The new orders went into effect Monday night and will be in place through the end of the month.

