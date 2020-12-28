4-6 inches of snow expected to fall across the Inland Northwest Wednesday

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another round of heavy snow is on the way for the Inland Northwest.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could see between 4-6 inches of snow from Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service is also predicting the same amount of snowfall in Sandpoint, St. Maries and Kellogg.

The storm is expected to arrive around 4 a.m. Wednesday, making for a slick morning and evening commute. The snow will start early and is expected to increase in the afternoon that day with moderate snow rates possible for the evening commute, according to the NWS in Spokane.

A winter storm is set to arrive on Wednesday. Here are some preliminary snowfall totals across eastern #wawx and the #idwx Panhandle. Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning and increase through the afternoon and into the evening hours. pic.twitter.com/Vqb9aTN51e — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 28, 2020

Central and north-central Washington will also see snow, but not as much. Between 2-4 inches are expected from Republic to Wilbur and between Moses Lake and Ritzville.

The storm will bring even more snow to local mountains over the weekend. A couple feet are expected in the Cascades between Friday and Sunday, and a foot or more is possible in the Idaho Panhandle mountains. Rain and snow is likely for the lowlands of eastern Washington and north Idaho, as well.

Snow is back in the forecast Wednesday! It's time to start gearing up and preparing for it now. A reminder that plows travel at 35mph or less to treat and plow the roadway. On overpasses and bridges, crews will slow even further to keep snow from going over the edge. Hear more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4EMwyvDcfM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 28, 2020

If you are planning to travel on local mountain passes this weekend, be prepared for hazardous conditions and breezy winds.

