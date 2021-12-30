4.5 hour SWAT standoff ends with wanted man’s arrest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A more than four-hour-long standoff ended with the arrest of a man accused of assaulting a woman and violating a no-contact order.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said deputies got a call at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a domestic violence incident at an apartment on Riverside. During the call, several people said they saw a woman get punched and strangled by 35-year-old Kenley Prince.

Deputies said once they got to the apartment, Prince and the woman refused to leave. Investigators checked ran Prince’s name and found out he had an active felony warrant. He also had a served and valid protection order barring him from contacting or assaulting the woman in the apartment. Prince is also a convicted felon for domestic violence and several other charges pending for domestic violence order of protection violations and domestic violence assaults.

Investigators called SWAT, negotiators, and Valley Fire RTF to help with the call. A search warrant was also obtained for the situation.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said they tried to negotiate with Prince for four and a half hours but he would not surrender peacefully. At about 10:30 p.m., SWAT members went inside the apartment and arrested Prince on several charges.

Deputies took Prince to jail. He faces second-degree assault charges (DV), domestic violence order of protection violation and obstructing law enforcement along with his WA State DOC warrant.

The woman who was in the apartment was not hurt when SWAT entered. However, deputies say she had injuries from the violent domestic assault by Prince.

If you are looking for help with domestic violence or know someone who might be, here is a list of local resources.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.