Grant Co. man killed in New Year’s Day crash identified

by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — Authorities have identified a Grant County man who died in a two-car crash on New Year’s Day.

The Washington State Patrol said a car driven by 39-year-old Diego Diaz Sorto, of Mattawa, crossed the center line on State Route 243 and hit another car.

Diaz Sorto died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries was not made public.

Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

