39 roosters, hens seized from apparent cockfighting ring in Spokane Valley

by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCRAPS

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SCRAPS seized 39 roosters and hens from an apparent cockfighting ring in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

The animal protection service received multiple reports about the alleged ring and found the animals living in “unlawful conditions.”

A release from SCRAPS said the living conditions and paraphernalia found were consistent with illegal animal fighting operations, but it is not clear if anyone was arrested as part of the seizure.

