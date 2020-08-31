37 at SeaTac federal detention center infected with virus

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – The Federal Detention Center in SeaTac says it has a cluster of infections among inmates and staff.

The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez says the detention center had succeeded for a long while in keeping the virus away and said its arrival is a serious situation.

Martinez said the infections likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.