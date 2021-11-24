No. 1 Gonzaga dominates No. 2 UCLA in 20 point blowout

by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS — The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs took all of the spotlight in the battle between the nations top two teams in a 83-63 win over #2 UCLA Tuesday night.

Gonzaga played near-perfect in the first half as they jumped out to a 20 point lead and led 45-25 at the break.

Freshman sensation Chet Holmgren showed why many believe he will be a top-two NBA pick next year finishing with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard led the Zags in scoring with 24.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 6-0 on the season, they play #5 Duke Friday in Las Vegas.

