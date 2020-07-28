32 people test positive for COVID-19 at Royal Park Rehab, family describes loved one’s diagnosis

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is investigating a rehab facility coronavirus outbreak. According to the district, 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Royal Park facility. This is between July 15 to July 27.

One of those positive cases is Jack Blood.

“He got pneumonia and so they sent him up to Royal Park for rehab to build his strength back up,” said Mandy Skinner, Blood’s daughter.

Last week, the family got a call from the facility. They told them an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and wanted permission to test Blood.

They tested him on July 20 and the result came back a day later. It was positive. Blood’s wife, Jeanette, hadn’t seen him for a month at that point. Communication with him was getting dimmer.

“We called every day trying to get through,” Skinner said. “We would call the number, it would go to the nurse’s station. It would go to the cell phone. It would get dropped.”

Blood was in an isolated room. He had a phone in the room, but Skinner said it kept ringing.

The frustration caused them to go to the facility on July 25. They went to the door and asked how he was doing. The family said the facility told them he was fine and was just sleeping a lot. However, they were still worried.

They asked the nurse if they could call him and the nurse could hand Blood the phone. When the nurse did, Skinner said her dad didn’t say anything. Frustration grew.

“They came out and we just requested that he is not talking, he is not responding to us that we feel that he needs to go to emergency,” Skinner said.

Skinner says it took an hour to get an ambulance to bring him to the hospital. They wanted him to go to Deaconess, but said they took him to Holy Family instead.

When he was admitted, the family got another blow. Doctors told them he has pneumonia, high blood sugar and came in extremely dehydrated.

The family confronted Royal Park about what the family claims is negligence.

“They didn’t really say anything but I’m really sorry,” Skinner said.

A wide range of thoughts are going through their minds. One of those is regret.

“We’re sorry. We want you to get better so you can come home,” Skinner said. “We’ll never do this again.”

While concern lies for their loved one, they’re worried about the people stuck inside the four walls.

“Our concern is more of our family now and the people that are in there that might neglected that other families aren’t being notified,” said Jeanette Blood, Jack’s wife. “Just hope everything works out the way it’s supposed to because this isn’t what we wanted.”

They can’t visit him in the hospital and no visitors are allowed at nursing facilities.

“We hope he makes it because this is not a way for me to say goodbye if he does not make it,” Skinner said.

The family has contacted a long-term care facility ombudsman about their experience. They’ve also reached out to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, hoping they can prevent their experience from happening to another family.

4 News Now has reached out to Royal Park multiple times for comment. When confronted at their door, the facility’s executive director referred us to corporate. We’ve reached out to their corporate headquarters and haven’t heard back.

