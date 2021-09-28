3 plead guilty, sentenced to probation in WSU fraternity pledge’s death

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Three former Washington State University fraternity members will spend eight months under supervised probation for their role in a pledge’s death.

On Friday, Maxwell Rovegno, Cameron Thomas and Nolan Valvick pleaded guilty to one count of furnishing liquor to 19-year-old Sam Martinez. Martinez died from alcohol poisoning in November 2019 while attending a fraternity event.

Fiften members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity were ultimately charged in the case.

Pullman Police originally said that hazing was not involved in Martinez’s death, but later rescinded that statement after conducting witness interviews.

The coroner ruled Martinez died accidentally from acute alcohol intoxication and said 911 was not called until four hours after he died.

Furnishing liquor to minors is a gross misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Rovegno, Thomas and Valvick were ordered to pay $1,000 with $500 suspended.

Martinez’s family released a statement after the charges were first filed, expressing their disappointment. They said the suspects should be charged with hazing and called the possible penalizations “insulting compared to the devastating consequences of their actions.”

“This is not justice. It does not bring us closure,” the statement said.

