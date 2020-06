3 people injured in 4-car crash along Sunset Highway and Spotted Rd

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Three people were injured and taken to the hospital following a four-car crash on Sunset Highway at Spotted Road.

Police said one person is in serious condition.

UPDATE: SPD says 3 people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition. Cause of crash under investigation. #4NewsNow https://t.co/FEeLa89GW8 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 25, 2020

The crash is causing backups in both directions of the highway.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

