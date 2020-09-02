3 injured in I-90 crash, driver charged with vehicular assault

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSP

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people were injured in a DUI crash on I-90 late Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver, 27-year-old John R. Burton, was taking the Geiger off-ramp, drove off the road and struck a tree. The crash caused the car to catch on fire.

Burton, along with his two passengers, were all taken to Sacred Heart for their injuries.

Burton was charged with DUI and vehicular assault.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.