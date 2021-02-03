3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

Associated Press by Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots were killed Tuesday evening when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight. Col. Christopher Burt, an aviation officer, said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later. Search and rescue crews found the wreckage about 12:15 Wednesday morning south of Lucky Peak. The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released to give officials time to notify their family members.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of the Idaho National Guard, in a prepared statement posted to the Guard’s Facebook page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation.

