3 Hoopfest community basketball courts getting a facelift this summer

by Erin Robinson

Spokane Park Board

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hooptown USA and generous donors are stepping up to renovate three Hoopfest community basketball courts this summer.

Renovations will begin over the next few weeks at Corbin Park, Franklin Park and Thornton Murphy Park. All three will get new plexiglass backboards and rims, and have their courts resurfaced.

Murals will also be painted on the courts at Franklin and Thornton Murphy parks.

RELATED: New basketball court mural to be painted in Riverfront Park

“Hooptown USA has been a great partner to us, and an incredible asset to our community,” said Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones. “Investment in community basketball courts is part of why Spokane really is Hooptown USA. We’re looking forward to these improvements and we’re grateful to Hooptown USA and the generous donors that helped make this happen.”

“Our goal was to not only provide some much-needed TLC to our community courts, but provide investment in the development of and access to basketball in our city,” said Matt Santangelo, executive director of the Spokane Hoopfest Association. “We are grateful because our efforts inspired others to see this as an opportunity. We are committed to growing the game while developing assets that we all can be proud of.”

RELATED: Artists to design Hooptown USA murals on local basketball courts

READ: Hoopfest to be much smaller this year

READ: Playing in Hoopfest not your thing? Be a volunteer

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.