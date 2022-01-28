3 deputies jump into Hayden Lake to rescue man who drove down boat launch

by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho – Deputies jumped in the water to rescue a 91-year-old man who drove into Hayden Lake late Thursday night.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw the man drive through the parking lot, down the Honeysuckle Beach boat launch and into the water around 10 p.m.

Two other deputies quickly arrived to help and all three jumped into the water to save him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck started to slip down the ramp further into the lake as the deputies tried to open the door. They eventually got it open and were able to pull the man out before the truck fully submerged.

The man, Henry W. Scheller, was treated at the scene and taken to Kootenai Health for hypothermia. The Sheriff’s Office said Scheller was confused and lost.

The water temperature of the lake was just 37 degrees at the time.

