3-car crash cleared from Highway 27 at Palouse Highway

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FREEMAN, Wash. — A three-car crash has been cleared from Highway 27 near the Palouse Highway, about one mile north of Freeman.

The crash blocked both lanes of the highway for about an hour.

Right now 1119pm 7/5/21

Vehicle collision Hwy 27/ Palouse Hwy. Lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/SXTwFieB4J — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) July 5, 2021

It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.