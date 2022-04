3 car collision cleared from right lane of eastbound I-90

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 near the east end of the Latah Bridge is back open after a collision.

The collision was reported around 3:45 p.m. and all lanes are now clear.

