3 arrested for ‘jumping’ woman in Hillyard, police say

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police arrested three people they say “jumped” a young woman in Hillyard early Thursday morning.

Spokane Police said the victim called 911 around 3:25 a.m. saying she had been robbed near Broad Avenue and Haven Street. She said she went to a home to pick up a friend and was jumped by a group of intoxicated people.

She said they punched her in the face and stole her purse before running away.

The suspects, identified as Patrick O. Connors (22), Karrina M. Connors (24) and Jazzmin L. Canipe (21), were found near Greene Street and Wabash Avenue.

The three suspects were arrested and booked for first-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Police found the victim’s purse, cash and gift cards, which were returned to her.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.