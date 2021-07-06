Evacuation notices lifted for people living near Springdale wildfire
SPRINGDALE, Wash. — All evacuation levels have been lifted for people living near the Webb Fire in Springdale.
Previously, level 2 evacuations had been in place, meaning people were preparing to leave their homes.
In their latest message, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said crews will continue to work on and monitor the fire.
