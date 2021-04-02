2nd vaccine dose walk-ins available at Spokane Arena

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those seeking to receive their second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine can do that with a walk-in appointment at Spokane Arena, if they haven’t been able to schedule their second dose elsewhere.

To receive the dose, people must bring in their immunization card as proof of their first dose.

People can receive the second dose 28 days after getting the first one.

The site will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

