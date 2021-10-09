Washington State takes down Oregon State for second straight win

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The second half turned into a classic Pac-12 Conference shootout, and the Washington State Cougars come out on the better side of things with a 31-24 win over Oregon State Saturday.

Oregon State drove the field with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but the Cougar defense made the stop when they needed it. A defensive pass interference on 4th and 10 kept the Oregon State drive alive, but they couldn’t complete the drive. The Cougar defense forced a 4th and 19 with :43 seconds remaining but the Beavers come up a yard short.

Both teams played great on defense in the first half as the Beavers led 10-3 at the half, but the offenses took over after the break.

Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura was very good today throwing for 399 yards, 3 touchdowns, and one interception.

With the win the Cougars improve to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

Washington State will be home again next week when they host Stanford on Saturday.

