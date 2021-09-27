Large fire in abandoned warehouse on N Regal St & E Trent Ave

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — A call came into Spokane Fire Department just after 8:30 Sunday evening. A large abandoned warehouse, that was formerly S&P meats, was up in flames.

It was a heavy fire from the roof, and firefighters could see fire and smoke as soon as they arrived on scene.

The efforts for this fire make for dangerous conditions for firefighters because of various hazards and holes in the floor. They decided to pull everyone out doing defensive work. In total, there were about 45 firefighters on scene & they expect to be there through the night. ‘

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

