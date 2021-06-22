28-year-old woman facing vehicular homicide charge in Trent Ave crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in Tuesday morning’s fatal crash on Trent Ave.

The Spokane Police Department arrested Selina M. Juarez and booked her into jail shortly after.

Officers responded to E. Trent Ave and N. Napa St around 3 a.m. They found a passenger dead on scene and took Juarez to the hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

Trent Ave was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

