28-year-old man dies from head-on collision with semi truck near Plummer

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PLUMMER, Idaho — A 28-year-old man passed away in the hospital on Sunday from injuries he sustained when his car collided with a semi truck just south of Plummer last week.

Will Bunting was driving northbound on US-95 when slick roads caused him to lose control of his car as he rounded a corner near Lovell Valley Road. According to Idaho State Police, Bunting’s car crossed the center lane and collided with an oncoming semi in the southbound lane.

Bunting was rushed by ambulance to Kootenai Health, where he died two days later. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

