27-year-old Moses Lake man identified as victim in fatal dog attack

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The man killed by his dog on Thursday has been identified as a 27-year-old Zachary Willis.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Willis and a woman were injured by the dog at the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park.

The dog was identified as a pitbull or pitbull-mix and was taken to a veterinary clinic for its own injuries.

Information about what led up to the attack has not been released by police.

